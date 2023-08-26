ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $9.27 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in McKesson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in McKesson by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $1,230,367.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,502,462.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $1,230,367.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at $10,502,462.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,469 shares of company stock valued at $9,683,888. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $423.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.02. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $441.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

