ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 207.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,303 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of A. O. Smith worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $71,955,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $65,468,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $58,846,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $45,069,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 395.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,929,000 after buying an additional 472,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $69.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.