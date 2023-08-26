ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $7.69 Million in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

ZBRA stock opened at $268.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.17. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $351.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anders Gustafsson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.89 per share, with a total value of $238,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 195,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,729,034.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

