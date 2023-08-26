ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 150,411 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,411 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.0 %

FIS stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $96.60.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

