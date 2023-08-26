Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 192.0% from the July 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,800 ($35.72) to GBX 2,900 ($37.00) in a report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Experian from GBX 3,800 ($48.48) to GBX 3.95 ($0.05) in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Experian Price Performance

Experian Increases Dividend

Experian stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. Experian has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Featured Articles

