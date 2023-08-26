Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.85

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.85 and traded as low as C$6.39. Extendicare shares last traded at C$6.42, with a volume of 132,463 shares traded.

EXE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

The stock has a market cap of C$551.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,600.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

