Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CEO Seamus Grady Sells 27,000 Shares of Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $4,317,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,722.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fabrinet Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:FN opened at $156.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.35. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $163.88.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FN

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.