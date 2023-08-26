Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CEO Seamus Grady Sells 27,000 Shares of Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $4,317,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,722.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Fabrinet Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE:FN opened at $156.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.35. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $163.88.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.88.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
