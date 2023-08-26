Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Position Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Fair Isaac worth $50,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.6 %

FICO stock traded up $4.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $851.89. 73,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,925. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $389.83 and a twelve month high of $892.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $826.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $756.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Free Report

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

