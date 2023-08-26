FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 444 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $32.56 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $37.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.