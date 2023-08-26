FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after purchasing an additional 680,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,871,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,405,000 after buying an additional 614,913 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,482,000 after buying an additional 462,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,789,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.77.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

