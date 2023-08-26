FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $350,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 43.2% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,932,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,227,000 after acquiring an additional 884,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $98.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $144.01.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.27.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

