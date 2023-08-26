FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Invests $220,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $165.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.04. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $102.86 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

