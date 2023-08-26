FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Lowers Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,887 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

MOAT stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average of $75.50.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

