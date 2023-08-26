FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth about $2,927,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 484,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,326,000 after buying an additional 40,162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Seagen by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $199.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.39. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $207.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

