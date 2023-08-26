Fei USD Price Reaches $0.96 on Top Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00003706 BTC on major exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $33.60 million and $79,818.89 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,096,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,837,519 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, "Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://fei.money/."

