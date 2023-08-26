Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the July 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Femasys Stock Up 12.3 %

NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. Femasys has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FEMY. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Femasys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEMY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Femasys during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Femasys during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Femasys during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Femasys by 6,394.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,675 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Femasys by 2,381.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 52,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

