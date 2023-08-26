Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Update

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the July 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Up 2.1 %

FGPR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. 4,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,718. Ferrellgas Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $709.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.99.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

