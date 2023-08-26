FIL Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,929,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088,959 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $206,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $3,346,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,138,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,694,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $40.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $46.19.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.92%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

