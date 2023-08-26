FIL Ltd Purchases 163,000 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,870,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 163,000 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $259,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $780,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,067.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $780,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,067.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $145.97 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.21.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.