FIL Ltd Reduces Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 42,888 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $180,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 124.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.43 and a 200 day moving average of $140.68.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,600 shares of company stock worth $29,906,726. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

