FIL Ltd Sells 84,747 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,747 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of McKesson worth $152,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $423.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $417.69 and a 200-day moving average of $385.02. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $441.00.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,469 shares of company stock worth $9,683,888 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

