Filecoin (FIL) Price Hits $3.25 on Major Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $3.25 or 0.00012494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $69.03 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,961,460,336 coins and its circulating supply is 443,351,605 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

