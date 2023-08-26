Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 19,570 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 110.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 252,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 302,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 53,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 34,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 48.89% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

