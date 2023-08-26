Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $127.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.54. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

