Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at $128,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:NTG opened at $35.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $39.13.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,341.47%.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

