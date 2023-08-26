Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $834,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 458.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $213.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.91. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

