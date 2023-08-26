Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $911,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GMF opened at $97.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.59. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $107.51. The company has a market capitalization of $352.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.60.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

