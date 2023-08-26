Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 2,390 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $883,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,670,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,911.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,915 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH opened at $104.14 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $119.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.46.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

