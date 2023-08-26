Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 17,630 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,630 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,242 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,394,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,997,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 630.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 113,499 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,373,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

LIT opened at $57.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.15. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $56.15 and a 52-week high of $78.97.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

