Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 647 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,704,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 325,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,402 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085,365 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $101.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.50. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVS

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.