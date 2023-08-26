Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 855 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in DocuSign by 2.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 20.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,043,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,227,000 after acquiring an additional 516,963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 13.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 27,775 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $48.29 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.42.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

