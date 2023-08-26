Financial Analysis: Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) vs. Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Sunrun has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunrun and Solid Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $2.32 billion 1.30 $173.38 million $0.38 36.61 Solid Power $11.79 million 31.93 -$9.56 million ($0.25) -8.44

Analyst Recommendations

Sunrun has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power. Solid Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunrun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunrun and Solid Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 4 16 0 2.80 Solid Power 1 5 2 0 2.13

Sunrun currently has a consensus price target of $33.85, suggesting a potential upside of 143.35%. Solid Power has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 77.73%. Given Sunrun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Solid Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Sunrun shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Solid Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun 3.66% 1.18% 0.45% Solid Power -281.63% -8.13% -7.62%

Summary

Sunrun beats Solid Power on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Solid Power

(Get Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc. develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells. Solid Power, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.