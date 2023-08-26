First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 373 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after purchasing an additional 95,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 738,345 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $62.28 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $66.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.187 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

