First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 29,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,420 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 978,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,712,000 after purchasing an additional 181,133 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.60. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $97.86.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2759 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.