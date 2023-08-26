First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $297.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

