First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 393 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $84.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

