First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 20,796 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,796 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $848,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,862,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $121.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

