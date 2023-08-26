First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 32,273 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,273 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,211 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,990,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,941,000 after purchasing an additional 297,081 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average of $66.24.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.