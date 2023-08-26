First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 552 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $429.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $445.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.08. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $421.73 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

