First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.78

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.78 and traded as high as $31.33. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $31.14, with a volume of 24,287 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Community Bankshares from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

First Community Bankshares Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $581.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 29.29%. Research analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Further Reading

