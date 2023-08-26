First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Down 96.3% in August

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the July 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 3,055.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 428,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 42,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Price Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.24. 11,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,285. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $32.26.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.1887 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

