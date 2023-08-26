First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the July 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.
First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
FDNI traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $27.28.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDNI. Savior LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $4,682,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $1,218,000. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 452.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 40,210 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $726,000.
First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.