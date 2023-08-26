First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 1,483.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 83.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 134.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 309.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQXT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,362. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.88. The company has a market capitalization of $187.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.98. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $88.40.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.1591 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

