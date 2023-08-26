First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the July 31st total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 35,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

FTXG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. 49,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,655. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $985.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1076 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

