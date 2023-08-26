Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.90.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $121.48. 1,894,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.70. The firm has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

