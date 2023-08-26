Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $146.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.90.

FI stock opened at $121.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.70. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $130.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

