Fletcher Building Limited (FCREY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0285 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Fletcher Building Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FCREY opened at $6.11 on Friday. Fletcher Building has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.
Fletcher Building Company Profile
