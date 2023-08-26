Fletcher Building Limited (FCREY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0285 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Fletcher Building Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FCREY opened at $6.11 on Friday. Fletcher Building has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

Get Fletcher Building alerts:

Fletcher Building Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.