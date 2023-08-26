Fmr LLC Buys 11,407,293 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 161.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,407,293 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $865,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $631,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Citigroup by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of C stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

