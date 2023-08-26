Fmr LLC Buys 2,738,973 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,738,973 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.06% of Dominion Energy worth $963,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $48.52 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $84.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.55.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

