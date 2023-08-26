Fmr LLC Has $1.04 Billion Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,096,612 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.48% of First Solar worth $1,041,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1,046.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $227,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after acquiring an additional 780,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $13,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FSLR. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.62.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $1,068,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,900 shares of company stock worth $13,797,525 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR opened at $177.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.02. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.54 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.